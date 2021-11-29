I can’t wait to tell July unrest hearing the real story, says KZN top cop

Police commissioner to hit back at accusations that he failed to cooperate with army when it was deployed in province

Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi can’t wait until Tuesday to sing like a canary.



The KZN police commissioner who came in for a drubbing last week at the SA Human Rights Commission told Sunday Times Daily he planned to tell the “real” story to the investigative hearing into the July unrest that claimed more than 300 lives...