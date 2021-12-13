Politics

DA gets its Gauteng coalition ducks in a row

The party has formed majority governments in Joburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni with the help of smaller parties

13 December 2021 - 20:16 By Thando Maeko

After a month of discussions with opposition parties, the DA has concluded coalition agreements in the Gauteng metros. 

The DA has partnered with ActionSA, IFP, FF Plus, COPE and ACDP to form majority governments in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. RECORDED | Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse names mayoral committee Politics
  2. Herman Mashaba hurt by youth who say apartheid was better than life under ANC ... Politics
  3. ANC disrupts Joburg council meeting over mayor's 'pro-Israel comments' Politics

Most read

  1. DA gets its Gauteng coalition ducks in a row Politics
  2. PODCAST | Covid-19 pandemic shows Ramaphosa is no crisis president Politics
  3. ANC suffers another setback as land expropriation bill is defeated Politics
  4. SA should be praised, not punished, for discovering Omicron: Ramaphosa Politics
  5. I can’t wait to tell July unrest hearing the real story, says KZN top cop Politics

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...