DA gets its Gauteng coalition ducks in a row
The party has formed majority governments in Joburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni with the help of smaller parties
13 December 2021 - 20:16
After a month of discussions with opposition parties, the DA has concluded coalition agreements in the Gauteng metros.
The DA has partnered with ActionSA, IFP, FF Plus, COPE and ACDP to form majority governments in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni...
