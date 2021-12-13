DA gets its Gauteng coalition ducks in a row

The party has formed majority governments in Joburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni with the help of smaller parties

After a month of discussions with opposition parties, the DA has concluded coalition agreements in the Gauteng metros.



The DA has partnered with ActionSA, IFP, FF Plus, COPE and ACDP to form majority governments in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni...