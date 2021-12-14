Eusebius on TimesLIVE
PODCAST | ‘Ramaphosa made fundamental mistakes after ascending to power’
Mavuso Msimang discusses the president’s leadership and cautions analysts to keep their emotions in check
14 December 2021 - 17:33
Veteran ANC leader and activist Mavuso Msimang has critiqued the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa in a frank discussion with TimesLIVE contributor and analyst Eusebius McKaiser.
Listen to the conversation: ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.