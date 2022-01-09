‘I hear the noises’: Cyril leaves birthday bash with second term in sight
Rumours of contestation abound, but there have been no proclamations of a candidate to stand against him
09 January 2022 - 20:37
President Cyril Ramaphosa left the January 8 ANC anniversary celebrations with a firm endorsement for a second term and, though he downplayed this as “noises”, the ANC president said he was listening.
“I hear those noises of a second term and I am listening to all that; that is just about what I am able to do at this moment,” Ramaphosa said when asked about calls for a second stint as leader of the ruling party...
