‘I hear the noises’: Cyril leaves birthday bash with second term in sight

Rumours of contestation abound, but there have been no proclamations of a candidate to stand against him

President Cyril Ramaphosa left the January 8 ANC anniversary celebrations with a firm endorsement for a second term and, though he downplayed this as “noises”, the ANC president said he was listening.



“I hear those noises of a second term and I am listening to all that; that is just about what I am able to do at this moment,” Ramaphosa said when asked about calls for a second stint as leader of the ruling party...