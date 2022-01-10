Politics

DA guns for Cele over non-renewal of firearm licence printing contract

The police’s deal with Government Printing Works expired in November, but ‘a new one is being finalised’

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
10 January 2022 - 19:20

The department of police has been using Government Printing Works (GPW) to print firearm licences without a contract since November.

This after the expiry of a R62m, three-year contract from 2017 to 2020, which was extended twice until November 9 2021...

