DA guns for Cele over non-renewal of firearm licence printing contract

The police’s deal with Government Printing Works expired in November, but ‘a new one is being finalised’

The department of police has been using Government Printing Works (GPW) to print firearm licences without a contract since November.



This after the expiry of a R62m, three-year contract from 2017 to 2020, which was extended twice until November 9 2021...