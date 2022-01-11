Lamola for ANC deputy president? Minister calls for ‘new blood’

The justice minister says he would be willing to heed the call should branches tap him for the position

ANC national executive committee member Ronald Lamola has hinted at his availability to contest the position of deputy president at the party’s national elective conference in December.



Lamola’s name has come up in various corners of the party as they call for younger leaders in the party’s top six...