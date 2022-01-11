TONY LEON | Fire them! Why spineless Cyril is to blame for the parliament blaze

How could a national key point, the structure which houses our democratic legislature, be so open to attack?

“As by fire” is the evocative phrase from the New Testament book of 1 Corinthians, which was recently used by Jonathan Jansen as title for his apocalyptic take on the “end of the South African university”.



When fires swept through the houses of parliament on January 2, I had many thoughts — literary, historical and deeply personal...