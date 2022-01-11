Politics

TONY LEON | Fire them! Why spineless Cyril is to blame for the parliament blaze

How could a national key point, the structure which houses our democratic legislature, be so open to attack?

Tony Leon Columnist
11 January 2022 - 19:40

“As by fire” is the evocative phrase from the New Testament book of 1 Corinthians, which was recently used by Jonathan Jansen as title for his apocalyptic take on the “end of the South African university”.

When fires swept through the houses of parliament on January 2, I had many thoughts — literary, historical and deeply personal...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. TONY LEON | Buckle up. The post-ANC ride will be bumpy Opinion & Analysis
  2. TONY LEON | Today politics says goodbye to a man whose name belies his character Opinion & Analysis
  3. TONY LEON | With friends like these, the DA certainly doesn’t need enemies Opinion & Analysis
  4. TONY LEON | Fasten your seatbelts, SA. It’s going to be a bumpy post-ANC ride Opinion & Analysis
  5. TONY LEON | SA won’t prosper while it bends its knee to Cliff-hanging cancel ... Opinion & Analysis
  6. TONY LEON | It’s a pity the DA posters have overshadowed the real election ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. TONY LEON | Fire them! Why spineless Cyril is to blame for the parliament blaze Politics
  2. PODCAST | What does it all mean? Three crucial insights from part one of the ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. Lamola for ANC deputy president? Minister calls for ‘new blood’ Politics
  4. DA guns for Cele over non-renewal of firearm licence printing contract Politics
  5. SAPS and metro cops face trial in several Gauteng kidnapping cases Politics

Latest Videos

Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...
Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...