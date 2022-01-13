Parliament promises ‘no fanciful things’ at a Sona sans bling

The State of the Nation Address (Sona), which marks the official start of the parliamentary calendar, will take place without the usual “razzmatazz”.

On February 10 President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the address at the same venue former president Nelson Mandela made his first address to the nation after being released from prison on February 11 1990 — the Cape Town city hall.

This is after a January 2 fire gutted the national assembly building, including the chamber where official sittings of the assembly and joint sittings of both houses of parliament are held.

Details of what is expected on the day were outlined during a joint programming committee meeting of the national assembly and national council of provinces on Thursday morning.

In his report to MPs, secretary to the national assembly Masibulele Xaso said in compliance with Covid-19 regulations, only 300 MPs from both houses will attend.

Guests will include members of the judiciary, legislature, executive, premiers and speakers of provinces, with the remainder of members attending virtually. Former presidents and heads of Chapter Nine institutions will also be invited.

Ramaphosa will be ushered in by a Setswana praise singer and, in honour of those who died of Covid-19 in 2021, there is a proposal for a lantern-lighting ceremony in the foyer of the city hall.

Doctors, paramedics and a mobile clinic will be on standby in case of an emergency, said Xaso.

On the budget, Xaso said: “The figure is around R1.9m at the moment, but that figure is being refined and could go down.”

Regarding the costs involved, the IFP’s Narend Singh said: “Last year we had a very lean and mean Sona ... We would suggest that there should be no undue razzmatazz and additional expense that went with Sona three years ago.”

Deputy speaker Lechesa Tsenoli agreed, saying there were “fanciful things that perhaps we can do without. Given the environment we are operating in, that is absolutely necessary, so there is no question about it.”