ANC MP wants Ramaphosa hauled before Scopa over ‘misuse’ of state cash

An ANC MP has taken aim at President Cyril Ramaphosa, wanting him to answer to allegations that state funds were used for party campaigns.

Mkhuleko Hlengwa, chairperson of parliament’s finance watchdog, the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa), confirmed on Sunday that ANC MP Mervyn Dirks would be given a chance to present his case for Ramaphosa to be summoned over alleged misuse of state funds for party work.

Dirks wrote to Hlengwa asking that his committee summon Ramaphosa after a leaked recording of an ANC NEC meeting at which the president spoke about the use of state money for certain campaigns in the lead-up to the 2017 ANC elective conference.

“One of the officials said as these people from the state security [agency] testify [at the state capture commission], one of the officials said soon they will be revealing about how money was used for some campaigns, and I said I would rather they say you got money from this business for CR17 than for the public to finally hear that their public money was used to advance certain campaigns,” Ramaphosa could be heard saying in the recording.

On Sunday, Hlengwa said the committee would give Dirks a chance to state his case before taking a decision on whether to summon the president. He said he had advised various members of the committee, from different political parties, about Dirks’s letter. He said the matter would be heard when parliament came back from recess.