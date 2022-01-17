Bring your ANC members into line, Cyril urged after Joburg council brawl

Groenewald said the incident should not be viewed as isolated but rather as part of a broader picture that showed what would happen if the same voting patterns were repeated in the 2024.

“The governing power is not willing to hand over [power], which is ironic, because the president, in his weekly newsletter, is appealing to the people of SA and everyone to uphold, protect and preserve the constitutional democracy of SA. But his own members in the city of council don’t do that.

“I appeal to the honourable Ramaphosa that he must intervene immediately before tomorrow and ensure that their members respect the democracy. If he doesn’t do that, he is nothing else but a hypocrite. And SA is looking at the president, if he is a president for words and no action?” he said.

DA leader John Steenhuisen voiced similar sentiments, adding that while serving as deputy president Ramaphosa “took a very strong line against the behaviour of the EFF in the [parliament’s] chamber and was very vocal around that”.

The PA also lamented the actions of the ANC and EFF councillors.

“We are against chaos. We stand for the rule of law, and the voting process should take place tomorrow like it has always,” said a party representative.

But COPE’s Collen Makhubela dismissed talks of instability within the council.

“This council is a first of its kind, and we don’t want to take that away from it. There are no cracks, there is no instability, there are no issues within the coalition. What we witnessed [last week] is the other side that has lost, that does not have numbers and is trying to disrupt the progress of this coalition,” she said.