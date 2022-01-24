ANC MP Mervyn Dirks goes to court to challenge ‘proverbial guillotine’

Suspended ANC MP Mervyn Dirks has urgently approached the high court in Cape Town in a bid to be reinstated to his positions in parliament.

He also wants the court to declare his suspension from his positions in the ANC caucus unlawful, unconstitutional, null and void.

Dirks, through Gardee Godrich Attorneys, wants the court to direct the ANC and its chief whip Pemmy Majodina to reinstate his membership of the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa), of which he is the party’s whip. He also wants to return as the ANC caucus’s questions whip, to its powerful strategy committee and its WhatsApp groups.

Dirks wants the court to interdict and restrain the ANC from appointing an alternative member in his positions.

The ANC national executive committee (NEC) approved a national working committee (NWC) recommendation at the weekend that disciplinary action be taken against Dirks in terms of the party’s constitution.

Dirks wrote to Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa last month asking that President Cyril Ramaphosa be summoned to appear and reveal what he knows about the misuse of public funds for party political activities.

He ignored Majodina’s instruction to withdraw the letter, which led to Majodina placing him on precautionary suspension on Thursday and relieving him of his duties in parliament, including his membership of Scopa. She also informed him of an intention to institute disciplinary proceedings against him.