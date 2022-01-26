Unmasked: How officials and firms used Covid as a get-rich-quick scheme

SIU inquest into PPE procurement offers damning indictment of exploitation and maladministration of state coffers

The devastating Covid-19 pandemic was used as a get-rich-quick scheme by some government officials and business owners.



Instead of providing relief in the face of a virus — which up to Tuesday night had killed a confirmed 94,397 people in SA alone — these unscrupulous individuals “cynically exploited a public health crisis for personal gain”...