Politics

Unmasked: How officials and firms used Covid as a get-rich-quick scheme

SIU inquest into PPE procurement offers damning indictment of exploitation and maladministration of state coffers

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
26 January 2022 - 19:39

The devastating Covid-19 pandemic was used as a get-rich-quick scheme by some government officials and business owners.

Instead of providing relief in the face of a virus — which up to Tuesday night had killed a confirmed 94,397 people in SA alone — these unscrupulous individuals “cynically exploited a public health crisis for personal gain”...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Ramaphosa authorises release of SIU report into PPE corruption Politics
  2. ‘No amount of renewal will fix this’ — Five reactions to the SIU report into ... South Africa
  3. 'They stopped me from fighting corruption,' says axed health official Politics
  4. EDITORIAL | Whistleblowers are heroes, yet SA treats them like villains Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Unmasked: How officials and firms used Covid as a get-rich-quick scheme Politics
  2. ANC MP Mervyn Dirks goes to court to challenge ‘proverbial guillotine’ Politics
  3. PODCAST | Dear men and white people: here’s how to be a better anti-patriarchy ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. ANC chief whip reads riot act to MP over bid to nail Ramaphosa in parly Politics
  5. PODCAST | Black consciousness, white tears: ubuntu’s challenge to liberalism Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

45-year-old shipwreck is Cape Town's latest tourist attraction
‘We ate pap and meat’: Woman who lived with alleged R4m heist suspect tells of ...