Help us get paid, Special Investigating Unit pleads with Ramaphosa

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has turned to President Cyril Ramaphosa over payment for its probe into the Covid-19 PPE corruption scandal.

The SIU says it is engaging with the National Treasury to come to an understanding on how it is going to be remunerated for an outstanding amount of R216m spent on the Covid-19 investigation.

“The SIU has not been successful in these engagements and, while the SIU is still engaging with the Treasury, the SIU deemed it prudent to include it in this final report to make the president aware that the SIU is at risk of not getting paid for the bulk of the current estimated R216m,” the SIU says.

Ramaphosa ordered the probe into the irregular procurement of personal protective equipment that occurred during the national state of disaster on March 15 2020.

According to the SIU, which released a report on the outcome of its probe into procurement associated with the coronavirus pandemic across all spheres of government on Tuesday, “businesses, individuals, state officials and politicians cynically exploited a public health crisis for personal gain”.