‘We’ll target illegal foreigners, then big business, but we’re not xenophobes’

Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini says he aims to do what politicians don’t, secure SA’s future

Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini says nothing will stop him and his movement from driving illegal foreigners out of South African townships and rural areas.



And, he said, those who believe the movement is xenophobic live in their own world...