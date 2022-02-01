Home comforts: suspended public works DG earns R3.3m as disciplinary drags on

The state has paid R3.3m to suspended public works and infrastructure director-general Sam Vukela, who has been sitting at home for the past 18 months.

He is suspended on full salary.

Vukela was placed on precautionary suspension by public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille in July 2020, pending the finalisation of disciplinary proceedings against him.

But it looks as if he will not be going back to work any time soon, as both he and the presidency are legally challenging aspects of the suspension.

On Tuesday, MPs raised concerns about the waste of state resources in this process, the prolonged time it is taking to deal with the matter and the possible abuse of judicial processes by the director-general.

De Lille said Vukela’s suspension followed reports she received from two investigations:

a report by PwC, which investigated allegations of irregularities related to the provision of movable infrastructure for official funerals; and

a report by the Public Service Commission (PSC) which investigated allegations of irregular appointments within the senior management service of the department.

While the president is responsible for the career incidents of heads of national government departments in terms of the Public Service Act, he had delegated powers to discipline Vukela to De Lille.

This prompted Vukela to approach the high court seeking an interdict to his pending disciplinary inquiry, alleging that the process would not be fair if overseen by De Lille.

“In the interest of fairness to all parties involved, the president then changed the delegation to oversee the disciplinary process from De Lille to the then minister in the presidency [the late Jackson Mthembu], which led to Vukela’s application being struck off the roll by the high court,” said Matsietsi Mekoa, the deputy director-general responsible for corporate services in the presidency.