‘You’re doing the right thing’: Magashule backs Mervyn Dirks

Embattled ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has come out in support of suspended party MP Mervyn Dirks, saying his conduct was principled and in line with the ANC constitution.

Dirks is calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to account in parliament for remarks he allegedly made in a leaked audio clip about the misuse of public funds for internal party leadership campaigns in 2017.

After he sent his letter to parliament’s watchdog, Scopa, Dirks was ordered by ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina to withdraw it and he was subsequently suspended.

“But you can’t suspend Mervyn Dirks because the ANC leadership has said we must expose whatever corruption and maladministration wherever it exits. Mervyn Dirks is acting as a member of parliament, and I think his consciousness and the way the ANC has taught him, he’s doing the right thing. You can’t trample on him,” said Magashule.