Politics

Thrown to the wolves: how intelligence and police failed SA during July riots

SANDF emerges unscathed from expert panel’s report. The same can certainly not be said of other security branches

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
07 February 2022 - 19:44

SA’s key crime intelligence structure had been gutted, rendering it ineffective in adequately predicting — and then curtailing, let alone stopping — the deadly July 2021 riots that left more than 300 dead and R50bn wiped from the country’s economy.

This is according to the expert panel tasked with doing a deep dive into the unrest and suggesting solutions to stop history repeating itself. President Cyril Ramaphosa released the report publicly on Monday...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | Welcome to the ANC’s SA, where words speak louder than actions Opinion & Analysis
  2. The heat is on: SAPS spokesperson turns his aim on police stations in KZN News
  3. 'Poisoned' top cop Sandile Mfazi's family: 'It was very easy to say someone had ... News
  4. EDITORIAL | Unqualified and clueless, police chief must cop it for July riots ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. SA security firms have new restrictions as controversial bill becomes law Politics

Most read

  1. Thrown to the wolves: how intelligence and police failed SA during July riots Politics
  2. ‘You’re doing the right thing’: Magashule backs Mervyn Dirks Politics
  3. PODCAST | Bongani Baloyi didn’t vote for the DA in the local elections Politics
  4. Home comforts: suspended public works DG earns R3.3m as disciplinary drags on Politics
  5. ‘We’ll target illegal foreigners, then big business, but we’re not xenophobes’ Politics

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
“I am not pro anybody, I am not anti anybody” — justice Zondo on allegations of ...