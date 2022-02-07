Thrown to the wolves: how intelligence and police failed SA during July riots

SANDF emerges unscathed from expert panel’s report. The same can certainly not be said of other security branches

SA’s key crime intelligence structure had been gutted, rendering it ineffective in adequately predicting — and then curtailing, let alone stopping — the deadly July 2021 riots that left more than 300 dead and R50bn wiped from the country’s economy.



This is according to the expert panel tasked with doing a deep dive into the unrest and suggesting solutions to stop history repeating itself. President Cyril Ramaphosa released the report publicly on Monday...