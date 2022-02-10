PODCAST | Athol Trollip reflects on what is different about his latest political adventure

Former DA leader spoke to Eusebius McKaiser after joining ActionSA

In Eusebius on TimesLIVE, former DA parliamentary leader Athol Trollip explains how his respite from politics, and venturing into consultancy, allowed him to see anew the experiences of ordinary South Africans across towns and cities in the Eastern Cape and elsewhere.



Having observed the effects of state capture, he decided to re-enter politics after engaging ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba on some crucial questions about his party’s constitution, and hot button issues such as immigration and the accusation of xenophobia levelled at Mashaba and the party...