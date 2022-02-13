We’ve got the money for R350 grant extension: Lindiwe Zulu

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu is adamant SA has enough money to fulfil President Cyril Ramaphosa’s pledge to extend the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant until the end of March 2023.

“When the president announces ‘I have so many millions for such and such a thing’, it’s because it has been budgeted for already ... So it is not that the Treasury still needs to find the money,” Zulu told Sunday Times Daily.

During his state of the nation address this week, Ramaphosa allayed the fears of millions of South Africans who are deeply dependent on the grant, when he said it would be extended for a further year.

Under its official name the social relief of distress (SRD), the R350 grant — commonly called the Covid-19 grant — was introduced soon after the devastating Covid-19 pandemic hit SA shores.

The decision to extend it comes after ongoing discussions between the government and its social partners in business and labour, who proposed an extension of some of the social and economic support.