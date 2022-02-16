Let’s hope there’s no war because the military’s stuffed and Denel’s doomed

The SANDF is trying to recoup money from the arms manufacturer to salvage some of its defence capabilities

Desperate efforts by the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) to salvage at least some of the more than R7bn it invested in projects in Denel might also lead to the latter’s liquidation.



At the same time, the demise of Denel’s capabilities to support the SANDF, in particular the SA Air Force (SAAF), combined with the equally decimated defence budget, means the air force only has 46 serviceable aircraft of a fleet of 209...