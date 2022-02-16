‘Presidency not running parallel state’: Ramaphosa defends his bloated office

President Cyril Ramaphosa has justified his centralising of power in the office of the presidency, saying he is not running “a parallel state”.

“This is a presidency at work to drive a coherent and effective programme of action across government,” said Ramaphosa on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa was replying to the state of the nation address debate after his address to a hybrid joint sitting of the national assembly and the national council of provinces last week Thursday.

The Sunday Times reported at the weekend that Ramaphosa had taken key government functions — such as intelligence-gathering, fighting corruption, overseeing infrastructure projects, eradicating small-business red tape and adding muscle to the Special Investigating Unit — into his office, setting up what critics say are parallel government structures.

The result is what is essentially a super-presidency, with powers and oversight over vital areas of government that are meant to add muscle to departmental efforts to fulfil their mandates.