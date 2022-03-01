Character Bosasa-nation: how Watson cosied up to JZ, Mantashe and more

Later on, Zondo continues the thread, saying: “Mr Zuma had every opportunity to come forward and dispute the evidence. He elected not to.”

Even without clear and direct facilitation of contracts, what is clear, Zondo writes, is that the “nature of the relationship” between Zuma and Bosasa put the former president “in a conflict of interest situation”.

Zondo says Zuma should be referred to the relevant authorities for further investigation “on the basis that there is a reasonable prospect that such further investigation will uncover a prima facie case in terms of ... PRECCA”.

Bosasa couldn’t allow the ANC to fail

Apart from Zuma, the report also takes aim at Bosasa’s relationship with the ruling ANC. So crucial was this relationship to the company that if the ANC were removed from power, Bosasa could go belly-up.

This is why, Zondo says, the controversial state contractor gave money and its own office space for the party’s election “war room”.

Bosasa’s substantial donations to the ANC feature prominently in the report, in particular the election “war room” the company gave the party at no cost, but at a cost of “millions”, according to whistle-blower Angelo Agrizzi, Bosasa’s former COO.

“Mr Agrizzi may have exaggerated the expenditure, but it is clear from the sophistication of the equipment and facilities, and the time period over which they were provided (three months in respect of the 2014 elections and two months in respect of the Mangaung conference), that the value was substantial,” the report reads.

It continues: “The question from the perspective of Bosasa and its directors is whether they sought through the provision of the ‘war room’ facilities to the ANC at no charge, indirectly to influence the public office bearers, functionaries and employees ... There is no evidence to suggest that the provision of the facilities was a bona fide contribution by Mr Watson [Bosasa boss Gavin Watson] personally, based on his long-standing relationship with the ANC.

“Instead the evidence is that it was provided by Bosasa as a business organisation at its office park, at the instance of its directors ... Moreover, the evidence of Mr Watson’s abuse of his ANC connections for his own ends shows on the probabilities that this was not so.

“Bosasa was a business organisation that was heavily invested in securing tenders from government departments and organs of state. Against the backdrop of all the evidence received by the commission in connection with Bosasa, and the extent to which its business model was based on its ability to influence public office bearers, one need merely consider the potentially catastrophic consequences for Bosasa if the ANC were to be voted out of power, to understand how important the provision of the ‘war room’ facilities to the ANC was, in order for Bosasa to be able to achieve its business objectives.”

The report goes one step further, saying the evidence, based on Bosasa’s “corrupt modus operandi”, shows it donated towards the war rooms so:

“The ANC would remain the majority party and thus in a position to appoint to positions of public office persons whom Bosasa was able to influence or would seek to influence”; and

“Members of the ANC deployed to senior positions in state institutions, organs of state and SOEs would remain well-disposed towards Bosasa in its business dealings, which included tendering for and retaining contracts with such state institutions.”

Zondo notes that during Ramaphosa’s testimony it was acknowledged there was a “major lapse” on the part of the ANC in accepting this assistance from Bosasa.

“President Ramaphosa also appropriately conceded that it is difficult to avoid the conclusion on the facts that the ANC received this and other forms of assistance from Bosasa, in breach of its rule that it would not knowingly receive donations from donors involved in criminal activities; and while key ANC officials, including the president of the time, must have been aware of the earlier serious allegations of corruption against Bosasa,” the report reads.

Mantashe and Mokonyane in the crosshairs

Turning his attention elsewhere, Zondo says if they were to look hard enough, they would likely find evidence that Mantashe was corrupt in dealing with Bosasa, which controversially paid for upgrades to his homes.