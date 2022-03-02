I’ll carry on exposing the industrial-scale corruption I took part in: Agrizzi
Responding to the Zondo report, he says there are many more whistle-blowers, but they need protection
02 March 2022 - 12:22
Angelo Agrizzi was no angel, according to the state capture inquiry, which recommended he be charged with money laundering, fraud and corruption for his role in facilitating “industrial-scale corruption” on behalf of Bosasa.
Agrizzi is already facing corruption charges, along with former ANC MP Vincent Smith, whom he implicated in corruption during his testimony at the commission in 2019. He was expected to reappear in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Monday, but is in hospital...
