Politics

I’ll carry on exposing the industrial-scale corruption I took part in: Agrizzi

Responding to the Zondo report, he says there are many more whistle-blowers, but they need protection

02 March 2022 - 12:22

Angelo Agrizzi was no angel, according to the state capture inquiry, which recommended he be charged with money laundering, fraud and corruption for his role in facilitating “industrial-scale corruption” on behalf of Bosasa.

Agrizzi is already facing corruption charges, along with former ANC MP Vincent Smith, whom he implicated in corruption during his testimony at the commission in 2019. He was expected to reappear in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Monday, but is in hospital...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Fraud, corruption, money-laundering: Zondo lists more names for 'further ... Politics
  2. Zondo says there is 'prima facie' evidence of corruption against Nomvula ... Politics
  3. Ex-NPA boss Menzi Simelane may have assisted in shutting down Bosasa ... Politics
  4. ‘Quite scary’ that deputy minister failed to see conflict in Bosasa doing his ... Politics

Most read

  1. I’ll carry on exposing the industrial-scale corruption I took part in: Agrizzi Politics
  2. Character Bosasa-nation: how Watson cosied up to JZ, Mantashe and more Politics
  3. Budget 2022 | Tax windfall will pay for Covid-19 R350 grant & job creation ... Politics
  4. Big Five bonanza: Patrice Motsepe splashes the cash to political parties Politics
  5. Corruption trial politically motivated, with no legal basis, Magashule insists Politics

Latest Videos

Kidnapped in SA: Bangladeshi man speaks of kidnap-for-ransom ordeal
Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA