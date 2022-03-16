No Covid-19 tests on entry to SA for the fully vaxxed: yay or nay?
Government is seeking public comment on how to handle the pandemic once the national state of disaster ends
16 March 2022 - 19:25
Travellers coming to SA will no longer need to produce a recent negative Covid-19 test - but only if they have a “full vaccination certificate”...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.