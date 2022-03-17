×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to recieve newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Combative Zwelinzima Vavi says he is going nowhere: 'I’m being purged for Bolt and airtime bills'

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
17 March 2022 - 10:35

Under siege Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi has hit back at his colleagues for giving him an ultimatum to state why he should not be suspended pending an investigation and disciplinary action...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Combative Zwelinzima Vavi says he is going nowhere: 'I’m being purged for Bolt ... Politics
  2. No Covid-19 tests on entry to SA for the fully vaxxed: yay or nay? Politics
  3. ‘No amount of condemnation can end the war’: Mabuza on Ukraine crisis Politics
  4. Be lenient on me ... I only earn R110,000 a month, pleads Bathabile Dlamini Politics
  5. I’m with Cyril, says Mpumalanga ANC heavyweight on second term Politics

Latest Videos

Statue vandalised outside parliament in Cape Town, three people arrested
‘Putin is no political skunk’ says ANC as DA calls for strong action from SA