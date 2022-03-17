Combative Zwelinzima Vavi says he is going nowhere: 'I’m being purged for Bolt and airtime bills'
17 March 2022 - 10:35
Under siege Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi has hit back at his colleagues for giving him an ultimatum to state why he should not be suspended pending an investigation and disciplinary action...
