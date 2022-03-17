×

Politics

Eusebius on TimesLIVE

PODCAST | Why I’ve left the DA and what I’ll be doing next: Mbali Ntuli tells all

In an interview with Eusebius McKaiser, she reveals why she became disillusioned with party politics

Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst
17 March 2022 - 20:58
In an interview with TimesLIVE, former DA politician Mbali Ntuli says reconnecting with communities is important.
MOVING ON In an interview with TimesLIVE, former DA politician Mbali Ntuli says reconnecting with communities is important.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

In an interview with analyst Eusebius McKaiser, former DA politician and leader Mbali Ntuli explains her reasons for leaving the party and politics.

On Eusebius on TimesLIVE, she paints a picture of factional politics in the DA, which led to the “weaponising” of structures and processes, including those of a disciplinary nature.

While describing herself as “emotional” about her shock announcement on Thursday, she intimated that plenty of thought went into the decision. 

Another reason for quitting the DA was a feeling of despair that SA’s party political system is not delivering justice and equity to communities across the country. This, she said, saw her re-examine whether she is sufficiently grounded within them, despite being part of representative political structures and systems.

She alluded to a crisis in politics generally and felt pivoting towards community-based work in the immediate future, as she intends to do, is important for reconnecting with ordinary South Africans.

While not undermining the work of legislative bodies, she argues it is “easy” to do committee work, for example, and be disconnected from the public.

She intends to return to politics because it is “in the blood”, but has no plans to join another political vehicle. 

To listen to previous episodes, go here.

