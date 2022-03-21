Human Rights Day 2022
R1.3m spent monthly on Emfuleni waste removal wages, but Sharpeville locals go months with uncollected trash
21 March 2022 - 11:07
For more than two decades under ANC rule, Sharpeville residents have been forced to occupy houses drenched in sewage water, use roads full of potholes so deep they are referred to as "graves" and often go up to six months without their waste being collected. ..
