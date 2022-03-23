Budget cuts for SANDF place SA’s ‘sovereignty under threat’
Portfolio committee hears of race to the bottom for the country’s military capacity
23 March 2022 - 16:11
SA’s department of defence (DoD), the parent of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), has had its budget allocation by National Treasury dropped by a staggering R49bn since 2008, with far-reaching implications for the performance of our military structures...
