Politics

Gwen Ramokgopa sings Ramaphosa’s praises as ANC edges closer to elective conference

06 April 2022 - 07:47

The newly elected co-ordinator in the ANC secretary-general’s office (SGO), Dr Gwen Ramokgopa, has sung President Cyril Ramaphosa’s praises, saying his participatory and persuasive style of leadership has brought the party’s leaders together...

