×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Sandile Zungu sings out for ‘sister’ Zandile Gumede ahead of ANC conference

But the AmaZulu FC boss says he is not taking sides in the battle for KZN, the party’s biggest region

07 April 2022 - 12:04

A video clip of businessman Sandile Zungu leading a song at a gathering of supporters of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has fuelled speculation that the AmaZulu FC chairperson has taken sides in the KZN leadership contest, the ANC’s biggest region...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. eThekwini ANC factions hold meetings ahead of conference Politics
  2. She could be Durban’s ANC head ... or she could be heading to jail for fraud News
  3. Zandile Gumede leading the pack for ANC regional chair position, claim ... Politics
  4. Will Ramaphosa survive as ANC president? Party factional battlegrounds to watch ... News

Most read

  1. Sandile Zungu sings out for ‘sister’ Zandile Gumede ahead of ANC conference Politics
  2. Gwen Ramokgopa sings Ramaphosa’s praises as ANC edges closer to elective ... Politics
  3. Will she stay or will she go? Bathabile Dlamini to appear before ANC top six ... Politics
  4. ANCWL slams mother ship for its financial woes and inequality Politics
  5. Budget cuts for SANDF place SA’s ‘sovereignty under threat’ Politics

Latest Videos

Son of the soil: Black Coffee lands in SA fresh from first Grammy win
NASA astronaut speaks about spending record breaking 355 days in space