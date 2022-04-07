Sandile Zungu sings out for ‘sister’ Zandile Gumede ahead of ANC conference

But the AmaZulu FC boss says he is not taking sides in the battle for KZN, the party’s biggest region

A video clip of businessman Sandile Zungu leading a song at a gathering of supporters of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has fuelled speculation that the AmaZulu FC chairperson has taken sides in the KZN leadership contest, the ANC’s biggest region...