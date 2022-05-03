DA’s Breytenbach tears into ‘depressing mess’ that is justice department

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach could not hold back her anger at what she termed a “depressing mess” of things happening in SA prisons, NPA and courts under the watch of the justice and correctional services department.

Breytenbach’s comments came as minister Ronald Lamola appeared before parliament’s portfolio committee that oversees his department and institutions under it.

According to the DA MP, the committee can no longer accept endless excuses for the many things going wrong in the country’s prisons and courts and be hoodwinked into celebrating small gains.

She fired her first salvo at the department of public works for failing to maintain court and prison buildings.

“What is the department going to do about this total mess? The new courts built in Limpopo and Mpumalanga are about to be condemned as unfit for human inhabitation,” said Breytenbach.

“Who paid for those courts? How were they signed off? Why are we sitting with such an enormous waste of money? And what is this department going to do to ensure those responsible for this are held accountable?”