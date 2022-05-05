×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Xolile George or nothing: parliament to pursue Salga boss, say sources

The problem is, he’s pricey, earning R5.8m in the financial year ending March 2020, 60% more than what’s on offer

05 May 2022 - 14:26 By ANDISIWE MAKINANA

So desperate is parliament to have South African Local Government Association (Salga) CEO Xolile George as its administrative boss that it plans to reopen negotiations with him to take the job...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Xolile George or nothing: parliament to pursue Salga boss, say sources Politics
  2. DA’s Breytenbach tears into ‘depressing mess’ that is justice department Politics
  3. Defence minister demands action over R30m wasted on Cuban drug Politics
  4. Pravin Gordhan rejects assertion that Treasury played no role in government’s ... Politics
  5. Sandile Zungu sings out for ‘sister’ Zandile Gumede ahead of ANC conference Politics

Latest Videos

Mapping the final moments before Hillary Gardee's murder
WATCH | Hillary Gardee murder: What we know so far