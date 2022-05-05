Xolile George or nothing: parliament to pursue Salga boss, say sources
The problem is, he’s pricey, earning R5.8m in the financial year ending March 2020, 60% more than what’s on offer
05 May 2022 - 14:26
So desperate is parliament to have South African Local Government Association (Salga) CEO Xolile George as its administrative boss that it plans to reopen negotiations with him to take the job...
