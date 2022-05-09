Big boost for Cyril as Eastern Cape backs him for second term
Re-elected provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane immediately throws his support behind Ramaphosa for another five years
09 May 2022 - 19:42
Much is riding on the 2022 ANC provincial conferences for president Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid to lead the ANC for a second term, and the Eastern Cape delivered a massive boost to his campaign...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.