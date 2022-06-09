×

Politics

‘We will finish what has been started’: Ramaphosa’s message to anti-renewal brigade

President says the state will not waver in pinning down those who grow fat off resources meant for citizens

09 June 2022 - 17:36 By AMANDA KHOZA and ANDISIWE MAKINANA

President Cyril Ramaphosa took the fight to his detractors while delivering the presidential budget vote on Thursday, saying his government will not be distracted from its renewal agenda...

