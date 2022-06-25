×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Thabo Mbeki: ‘People join ANC just to get access to powerful positions’

Shortly after celebrating his 80th birthday, Mbeki expresses concern at lack of renewal in the ANC

25 June 2022 - 09:40

Former president Thabo Mbeki says the ANC is at risk because it has failed to renew itself as a party and many of its leaders are still only interested in access to powerful positions.  ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Thabo Mbeki: ‘People join ANC just to get access to powerful positions’ Politics
  2. PODCAST | Lebogang Maile: ‘Delegates must elect me so I can help renew the ANC’ Politics
  3. ‘We will finish what has been started’: Ramaphosa’s message to anti-renewal ... Politics
  4. PODCAST | EXPLAINER: The legal questions Ramaphosa must answer Opinion & Analysis
  5. Limpopo cabinet reshuffle ‘imminent’, five MECs to be axed: insiders Politics

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms
40% water used in Nelson Mandela Bay is 'lost'