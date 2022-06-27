ANALYSIS | Missed opportunity for ANC Gauteng: Lesufi to the rescue?
The weekend gathering failed to discuss strategies on how to prevent losing power come the 2024 general elections
27 June 2022 - 20:36
This past week’s ANC Gauteng provincial conference followed in the disorderly footsteps of its Eastern Cape counterpart, with leaders more engrossed in their own ego trips than the future journey of the ruling party and its electorate. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.