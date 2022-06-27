×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

ANALYSIS | Missed opportunity for ANC Gauteng: Lesufi to the rescue?

The weekend gathering failed to discuss strategies on how to prevent losing power come the 2024 general elections

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
27 June 2022 - 20:36

This past week’s ANC Gauteng provincial conference followed in the disorderly footsteps of its Eastern Cape counterpart, with leaders more engrossed in their own ego trips than the future journey of the ruling party and its electorate. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. 'No-one can save the ANC in Gauteng' Politics
  2. Panyaza Lesufi wins Gauteng ANC post, Lebogang Maile offers congrats Politics
  3. Amid infighting, ANC Gauteng conference to focus on keeping voters Politics

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | Missed opportunity for ANC Gauteng: Lesufi to the rescue? Politics
  2. Thabo Mbeki: ‘People join ANC just to get access to powerful positions’ Politics
  3. PODCAST | Lebogang Maile: ‘Delegates must elect me so I can help renew the ANC’ Politics
  4. ‘We will finish what has been started’: Ramaphosa’s message to anti-renewal ... Politics
  5. PODCAST | EXPLAINER: The legal questions Ramaphosa must answer Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

East London nightclub tragedy: Here's what we know so far
Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms