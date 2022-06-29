Mokonyane slams ANC deployees on Eskom, calls for special NEC meeting

“We are accused of cadre deployment, but cadres we deploy don’t even tell us we are heading for stage 6 load-shedding,” said Mokoynane.

“I think by today or tomorrow, if the ANC was quite serious to self-correct, there should be a special NEC meeting where we do not hear through social media or through communication platforms that the minister of public enterprise says something about [the] possibility of stage 6, or somebody who is in the energy sector tells us about processes of the IPPs without saying there is a solution,” Mokoynane said.

A special NEC would go a long way in showing South Africans that the party was taking issues at Eskom seriously, she said.

Mokonyane is a former premier of Gauteng and held several ministerial roles, including environmental affairs, communications and water and sanitation.

“We have now reached a cul-de-sac, a point of no return. So we need those that are in government to come and take us in the ANC and the South African population into confidence to say are we indeed a failed state or not,” she added.