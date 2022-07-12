×

Politics

KZN recovery could be better: Zikalala takes national government to task

The process of assessing damage and allocating funds was not co-ordinated, says the premier

12 July 2022 - 20:03
Sibongakonke Shoba Politics editor: Sunday Times

KZN premier Sihle Zikalala says national government could have “done better” to assist the province as it recovers from the deadly floods that have devastated infrastructure...

