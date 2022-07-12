SACP caught between a rock and a hard place amid plummeting support for ANC
The party is contemplating leaving the tripartite alliance to form a left popular front as it convenes for its national congress
12 July 2022 - 16:03
The ANC’s alliance partner, the SACP, is caught between a rock and a hard place as it goes into its 15th national congress on Wednesday...
SACP caught between a rock and a hard place amid plummeting support for ANC
The party is contemplating leaving the tripartite alliance to form a left popular front as it convenes for its national congress
The ANC’s alliance partner, the SACP, is caught between a rock and a hard place as it goes into its 15th national congress on Wednesday...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos