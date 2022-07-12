×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

SACP caught between a rock and a hard place amid plummeting support for ANC

The party is contemplating leaving the tripartite alliance to form a left popular front as it convenes for its national congress

12 July 2022 - 16:03
Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist

The ANC’s alliance partner, the SACP, is caught between a rock and a hard place as it goes into its 15th national congress on Wednesday...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. SACP caught between a rock and a hard place amid plummeting support for ANC Politics
  2. ‘National leaders don’t take economic transformation seriously’: Sihle Zikalala Politics
  3. Mokonyane slams ANC deployees on Eskom, calls for special NEC meeting Politics
  4. ANALYSIS | Missed opportunity for ANC Gauteng: Lesufi to the rescue? Politics
  5. Thabo Mbeki: ‘People join ANC just to get access to powerful positions’ Politics

Latest Videos

Tavern owner concerned about security following Soweto mass shooting incident ...
19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done