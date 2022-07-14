ANC checkmates Ace as it lays down the law on succession race
Paul Mashatile has released elective conference guidelines that effectively shut the door on Ace Magashule
14 July 2022 - 10:38
Acting ANC secretary-general Paul Mashatile has laid down the law in the party’s succession battle, blocking anyone facing serious criminal charges from participating in or being nominated by branches to contest leadership positions at the national conference in December...
ANC checkmates Ace as it lays down the law on succession race
Paul Mashatile has released elective conference guidelines that effectively shut the door on Ace Magashule
Acting ANC secretary-general Paul Mashatile has laid down the law in the party’s succession battle, blocking anyone facing serious criminal charges from participating in or being nominated by branches to contest leadership positions at the national conference in December...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos