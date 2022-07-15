×

Politics

Young vs old: SACP can't break loose from ANC shackles

The reds youth accuse senior party leaders of being 'eatists and deployment fanatics' benefiting from the ANC government

15 July 2022 - 13:04
Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist

“Siyayifuna i-State Power (we demand to contest for state power)” has been the clarion call by the Young Communist League (YCL) in song in a spirited attempt to convince the SACP to dump the ANC and contest elections independently in 2024...

