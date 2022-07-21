KZN ANC wants answers from Ramaphosa on Phala Phala
Whether he does so in court or elsewhere, the president must take the nation into his confidence, says provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli
21 July 2022 - 17:26
If President Cyril Ramaphosa does not address the Phala Phala scandal “it will remain as a very problematic stain on his reputation as a leader of our movement”...
