×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

KZN ANC wants answers from Ramaphosa on Phala Phala

Whether he does so in court or elsewhere, the president must take the nation into his confidence, says provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli

21 July 2022 - 17:26
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter

If President Cyril Ramaphosa does not address the Phala Phala scandal “it will remain as a very problematic stain on his reputation as a leader of our movement”...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. LISTEN | I do have answers for Phala Phala: Ramaphosa Politics
  2. POLL | Would you join EFF’s national shutdown against ‘farmgate’, load-shedding ... South Africa
  3. Nzimande defends Cyril on farmgate, accuses Fraser of ‘counterrevolution’ News

Most read

  1. KZN ANC wants answers from Ramaphosa on Phala Phala Politics
  2. PODCAST | Shilowa says SACP is parasitic on ANC Politics
  3. Step-aside rule is compromising ANC: KZN chair hopeful Sandile Zungu Politics
  4. Blade Nzimande’s opponents out in the cold from SACP top structure Politics
  5. Young vs old: SACP can't break loose from ANC shackles Politics

Latest Videos

How Cape Town is going Eskom-free
Alcohol & carbon-monoxide poisoning ruled out of Enyobeni tavern tragedy