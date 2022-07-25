×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Eusebius on TimesLIVE

PODCAST | Should the SA passport be decolonised?

25 July 2022 - 13:57
Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst

Koffi Kouakou, an African analyst and senior research fellow at The Centre for Africa-China Studies, said the SA passport should be changed to eliminate the use of French on the cover (University%20of Johannesburg), recently argued (https:/theafrican.co.za/politics/decolonising-the-south-african-passport-25fd4b37-0faf-4f03-809d-815459816964/)...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | Should the SA passport be decolonised? Politics
  2. Public protector asks president to keep Phala Phala response under wraps Politics
  3. KZN ANC wants answers from Ramaphosa on Phala Phala Politics
  4. PODCAST | Shilowa says SACP is parasitic on ANC Politics
  5. Step-aside rule is compromising ANC: KZN chair hopeful Sandile Zungu Politics

Latest Videos

Full speech: Former president Thabo Mbeki warns SA could face 'Arab Spring'
Enyobeni families struggle with lack of concrete forensic deadlines