Public protector asks president to keep Phala Phala response under wraps
Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka instructed Ramaphosa not to make his Phala Phala response public: state attorney
25 July 2022 - 13:25
Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka has instructed President Cyril Ramaphosa not to disclose to anyone, including the high court, contents of his response to the 31 questions her office asked about the Phala Phala farmgate saga...
