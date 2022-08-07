×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Cool runnings: will Kenya’s ganja-nomics candidate be a kingmaker or sideshow?

As the two presidential heavyweights slug it out George Wajackoyah is advocating for bhang to be legalised and farmed

07 August 2022 - 18:33 By Carien du Plessis

There is no need to be high on weed to think George Wajackoyah might have a point in the way he is conducting a low-budget campaign to become Kenya’s fifth president. The man proposing “ganja-nomics” as the solution to Kenya’s economic ills marked his final campaign push on Saturday by driving through Nairobi streets in a Toyota SUV, waving from the sunroof as passers-by formed small crowds to cheer him and take selfies...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Joint venture: health tech portal makes access to cannabis products easier News
  2. Fancy bud and breakfast? What about ganja yoga? Then join this blazing trail Lifestyle
  3. ‘Don’t plook ganja then sit smiling at home and not get any work done’ Lifestyle
  4. Early diagnosis of ADHD can nip drug dependency in the bud: study News

Most read

  1. Cool runnings: will Kenya’s ganja-nomics candidate be a kingmaker or sideshow? Politics
  2. PODCAST | Makashule Gana quits DA and explains why Politics
  3. Storm clouds gather for the president over Farmgate Politics
  4. PODCAST | ANC divided on whether ethics should matter in politics Politics
  5. Discipline and possible ructions top of mind as ANC policy conference begins Politics

Latest Videos

Krugersdorp residents round up ‘illegal miners’, force them to undress
Cosatu accuses Cape Town Mayor and Western Cape Premier of snubbing anti-crime ...