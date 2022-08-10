‘Leaders are leaving left and right’: ActionSA committee dissolves in KZN
The party has been dealt another blow in the province as exiting members complain about abuse of women and ‘detachment’ from reality
10 August 2022 - 16:11 By LWAZI HLANGU
ActionSA in KwaZulu-Natal dissolved its provincial executive committee amid resignations by senior leaders on Tuesday...
ActionSA in KwaZulu-Natal dissolved its provincial executive committee amid resignations by senior leaders on Tuesday...
