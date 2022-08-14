Cyril should’ve trusted ANC members to carry Phala Phala load with him: Supra
The president has been filling in everyone but those who elected him to office, says the former North West leader
14 August 2022 - 17:50 By KGOTHATSO MADISA and MAWANDE AMASHABALALA
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has been running around explaining the Phala Phala saga to all and sundry except party members who elected him to his position...
Cyril should’ve trusted ANC members to carry Phala Phala load with him: Supra
The president has been filling in everyone but those who elected him to office, says the former North West leader
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has been running around explaining the Phala Phala saga to all and sundry except party members who elected him to his position...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos