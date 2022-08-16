×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

MPs refuse public protector’s request to summons Ramaphosa

Most MPs who spoke in the parliamentary meeting agreed with points in a legal opinion on the issue

16 August 2022 - 13:59 By Erin Bates

Parliament’s section 194 committee tasked with examining advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office has decided against issuing a summons for President Cyril Ramaphosa...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. MPs refuse public protector’s request to summons Ramaphosa Politics
  2. It’s like I’m from prison, says Patricia Kopane as she leaves the DA Politics
  3. Cloning of delegate tags rocks chaotic ANC North West conference Politics
  4. Cyril should’ve trusted ANC members to carry Phala Phala load with him: Supra Politics
  5. Mkhwebane ‘did not care’ about consequences of altering Vrede report Politics

Latest Videos

Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade
Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women