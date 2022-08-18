×

Politics

Red tape, poor co-ordination, tedious procedures behind state’s sluggish flood response

Deputy President David Mabuza apologises to KZN flood victims

18 August 2022 - 17:41
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter

Poor planning, monitoring and co-ordination, unnecessary policy delays and tedious procedures are among the reasons the government hasn’t provided swift relief since the April floods in KwaZulu-Natal...

