Red tape, poor co-ordination, tedious procedures behind state’s sluggish flood response
Deputy President David Mabuza apologises to KZN flood victims
18 August 2022 - 17:41
Poor planning, monitoring and co-ordination, unnecessary policy delays and tedious procedures are among the reasons the government hasn’t provided swift relief since the April floods in KwaZulu-Natal...
Red tape, poor co-ordination, tedious procedures behind state’s sluggish flood response
Deputy President David Mabuza apologises to KZN flood victims
Poor planning, monitoring and co-ordination, unnecessary policy delays and tedious procedures are among the reasons the government hasn’t provided swift relief since the April floods in KwaZulu-Natal...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos