×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Eusebius on TimesLIVE

PODCAST | Three reasons Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba's rant is indefensible

24 August 2022 - 14:42
Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst

In this short entry on Eusebius on TimesLIVE, the host initiates debate on a viral video in which Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba is seen and heard berating a foreigner who is scheduled for surgery...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Ukraine ambassador to SA says Russia must pay for what it is doing to her ... Politics
  2. PODCAST | Three reasons Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba's rant is ... Politics
  3. Red tape, poor co-ordination, tedious procedures behind state’s sluggish flood ... Politics
  4. New ANC NEC nomination rules close out Ace and state capture suspects Politics
  5. LISTEN | DA mayor, city officials in verbal spat over R26bn energy tender Politics

Latest Videos

'We are defending the working class': Shutdown protest kicks off
‘EFF will ensure Ramaphosa doesn’t finish his term as president’: Malema